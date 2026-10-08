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Shah Rukh Khan fondly remembers first encounter with Nana Patekar, shares black-and-white photo

SRK mourned Nana Patekar's death at 75, recalling his advice "hero ki tarah baal mat bana, tu actor hai" and calling him a mentor and carrom champion.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 08, 2026, 07:01 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan fondly remembers first encounter with Nana Patekar, shares black-and-white photo
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Shah Rukh Khan shared an emotional tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 75. The actor posted a black-and-white still from their film together on Instagram. Shared his and Nana's memories with the post. 

SRK recalls first meeting

In his long caption, SRK recalled his first meeting with Nana Patekar. He wrote that, out of awe and awkwardness, he was fiddling with his hair when Nana slapped his hand away and said, "hero ki tarah Baal mat bana, tu actor hai!" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"He didn't flatter you. He didn't tell you what you wanted to hear. He told you what you needed to hear. That was Nana. Straightforward. Rough, honest and had the most beautiful smile," SRK wrote. SRK said Nana had a strange way of showing affection. "He would shout at you first, and then somewhere between the third or fourth insult, you realised you were being hugged. He loved me and I loved him back."

Mentor, teacher and carrom champion

Shah Rukh referred to him as a friend, mentor, teacher and critic. He recalled how Nana would win every game of carrom and enjoy his triumphs. "Nana, your intensity, laughter, madness and love will always stay with us. I just wish we had time to have more conversations, another argument, another cup of tea and a game of carrom," he wrote.

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He said Nana has left a void not only in the world of cinema but in the hearts of all Indians. SRK ended his note with Nana's advice that he will carry forever: "hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona" - don't lose the actor in you while chasing stardom. He added, "May your soul rest in peace, Nana and Allah bless you. The Heavens will be blessed to have you. A masterful actor and an unbeatable carrom champion. Love you and miss you dearly!! Too soon my Hero Actor! RIP" Nana Patekar died after a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, early Thursday. He was rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for 45 minutes.

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