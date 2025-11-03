Shah Rukh Khan finally breaks silence on Ra.One sequel, says, 'if Anubhav ever decides to...'

Shah Rukh Khan recently hinted that he’s open to doing a Ra.One sequel, saying he’d gladly return as G.One, but only if director Anubhav Sinha decides to make it. His comment has reignited fan excitement for the long-awaited sci-fi comeback.

More than a decade after Ra.One hit theatres, Shah Rukh Khan has finally given fans a glimmer of hope about a sequel to his ambitious superhero film. During a recent conversation, SRK revealed that he’s absolutely open to returning as the lovable robot-hero G.One, but only if director Anubhav Sinha decides to take charge again.

SRK says he’s ready

Talking about the possibility of Ra.One 2, Shah Rukh said, 'So yes, if Anubhav ever decides to… because he’s the one who made it and I think only he can make it again. We worked really hard on it. And God willing, if the time ever feels right, we might do it again. It’s easier now anyway.” The actor shared that he still feels a deep connection to the film and believes the story could work even better today with the kind of technology now available. 'It’s a world that resonates more today. But it all depends on Anubhav. If he decides, I’m in,' SRK said with a smile.

While there’s no official plan yet, his comment has sent fans into a frenzy, with social media already buzzing about a possible sequel.

Why fans still want Ra.One 2

Released in 2011, Ra.One was one of Bollywood’s most ambitious sci-fi films, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal. Though the movie received mixed reviews back then, it was praised for pushing the boundaries of VFX and superhero storytelling in Indian cinema. Over the years, it has gained cult status, with many fans calling it 'ahead of its time.'

Director Anubhav Sinha has often spoken about the challenges of making such a massive project. Now, with SRK’s latest statement, fans are hopeful that G.One could make a grand return to the big screen.

Until then, one thing’s clear, if Anubhav says yes, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to bring Ra.One back to life.