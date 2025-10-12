Shah Rukh Khan compares Salman Khan's love life to THIS film: 'Ek aadmi hai jo apni patni...'

Notably, the joke by Shah Rukh Khan was seen to be referring to the personal life of Salman Khan, who had been in various relationships with fellow female co-actors. However, none of the romances could mature into a marriage.

Shah Rukh Khan is widely known for his charisma and playful jabs at co-stars. The Bollywood superstar never misses a chance to entertain his audience. His funny one-liners on the stage ensure that the crowd remains engaged and in splits with his witty humour. At a recent award night in Ahmedabad, the Bollywood ‘Badshah’ once again left everyone in splits with his light-hearted remarks.



Shah Rukh Khan's playful jab at Salman Khan



In one moment, he playfully teased his close friend Salman Khan about his love life. “Ek aadmi hai jo apni patni ko dhoondh raha hai, yaha waha, idhar-udhar,” he said, according to the Hindustan Times.

Shah Rukh added, “Yeh bhi kamal ki baat hai; Aamir Khan ne Salman bhai ke bare mein picture bana di hai,” praising Laapataa Ladies. The movie was produced under Aamir Khan’s banner.

Notably, the joke by Shah Rukh Khan was seen to be referring to the personal life of Salman Khan, who had been in various relationships with fellow female co-actors. However, none of the romances could mature into a marriage. As a result, Salman’s love life is always the talk of the town, with both fans and media wondering about his current status. The media has also often playfully spilled the beans about his romances with various women.



About Laapataa Ladies

Meanwhile, the film Laapataa Ladies was directed by Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, and Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Srivastava play the lead roles. The film’s script and performances of the actors have received accolades both in India and globally. The story of the movie is about a newly married couple who get separated during a train journey, setting off a series of unexpected twists and turns in their lives.

The film was also India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars. However, it could not make the shortlist for the Best International Feature Film category.