Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kantara Chapter 1 box office Day 11: Rishabh Shetty's film continues its winning streak, outperforms Prabhas' Baahubali and Salaar; earns Rs...

RG Kar victim's father slams Mamata Banerjee over Durgapur gang-rape: 'CM should issue...'

IND vs WI: Did India plan to bat again in 2nd Test? Coach finally reveals truth about follow-on strategy

Shah Rukh Khan compares Salman Khan's love life to THIS film: 'Ek aadmi hai jo apni patni...'

Who is Anmol? Indian-origin truck driver arrested by ICE in US' Oklahoma, who had 'No Name Given’ license

Amid Deepika Padukone's work shift row, Abhishek Bachchan reveals THIS actor works for 8 hours in old viral clip

China defends rare earth export curbs, risks global tech stability

IND-W vs AUS-W Women's World Cup 2025: Alyssa Healy's century, Ellyse Perry's heroics power Australia to record-breaking chase against India

PAK vs SA: Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill; becomes first Asian batter to achieve major WTC record

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee clarifies her remark on Durgapur rape case: 'Do not try...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kantara Chapter 1 box office Day 11: Rishabh Shetty's film continues its winning streak, outperforms Prabhas' Baahubali and Salaar; earns Rs...

Kantara Chapter 1 box office Day 11: Rishabh Shetty's film outperforms Baahubali

RG Kar victim's father slams Mamata Banerjee over Durgapur gang-rape: 'CM should issue...'

RG Kar victim's father slams Mamata Banerjee over Durgapur rape case

IND vs WI: Did India plan to bat again in 2nd Test? Coach finally reveals truth about follow-on strategy

IND vs WI: Did India plan to bat again in 2nd Test? Coach finally reveals truth

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan compares Salman Khan's love life to THIS film: 'Ek aadmi hai jo apni patni...'

Notably, the joke by Shah Rukh Khan was seen to be referring to the personal life of Salman Khan, who had been in various relationships with fellow female co-actors. However, none of the romances could mature into a marriage.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 11:04 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan compares Salman Khan's love life to THIS film: 'Ek aadmi hai jo apni patni...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shah Rukh Khan is widely known for his charisma and playful jabs at co-stars. The Bollywood superstar never misses a chance to entertain his audience. His funny one-liners on the stage ensure that the crowd remains engaged and in splits with his witty humour. At a recent award night in Ahmedabad, the Bollywood ‘Badshah’ once again left everyone in splits with his light-hearted remarks.

Shah Rukh Khan's playful jab at Salman Khan

In one moment, he playfully teased his close friend Salman Khan about his love life. “Ek aadmi hai jo apni patni ko dhoondh raha hai, yaha waha, idhar-udhar,” he said, according to the Hindustan Times.

Shah Rukh added, “Yeh bhi kamal ki baat hai; Aamir Khan ne Salman bhai ke bare mein picture bana di hai,” praising Laapataa Ladies. The movie was produced under Aamir Khan’s banner.

Notably, the joke by Shah Rukh Khan was seen to be referring to the personal life of Salman Khan, who had been in various relationships with fellow female co-actors. However, none of the romances could mature into a marriage. As a result, Salman’s love life is always the talk of the town, with both fans and media wondering about his current status. The media has also often playfully spilled the beans about his romances with various women.

About Laapataa Ladies

Meanwhile, the film Laapataa Ladies was directed by Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, and Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Srivastava play the lead roles. The film’s script and performances of the actors have received accolades both in India and globally. The story of the movie is about a newly married couple who get separated during a train journey,  setting off a series of unexpected twists and turns in their lives.

The film was also India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars. However, it could not make the shortlist for the Best International Feature Film category.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asim Munir upset! Why did Pakistan bomb Afghanistan amid Taliban minister’s India visit?
Why did Pakistan bomb Afghanistan amid Taliban minister’s India visit?
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott makes MASSIVE donation of Rs 3726200100 to...; still has net worth of Rs...
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott makes MASSIVE donation of Rs 3726200100 to..
Good News for TCS employees: Amid massive layoffs, Ratan Tata's company to pay 100% variable pay to...
Good News for TCS employees: Amid massive layoffs, Ratan Tata's company to pay 1
GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minutes, new Rapid Rail to cut time between these two cities, here's all you need to know
GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minut
After Deepika Padukone, Hansal Mehta reveals BIG truth on Bollywood's work shift: 'In our line of work, a 12-hour day is...'
After Deepika Padukone, Hansal Mehta reveals BIG truth on Bollywood's work shift
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE