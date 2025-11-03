Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 60th birthday with fans, shares glimpse from meet and greet: 'Thank you for making...'

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 60th birthday with fans, video of cake-cutting goes viral
ISRO chief Narayanan hails successful CMS-03 satellite launch: 'Shiny example of...'
Bengaluru witnesses rare green comet streaking across the sky; internet can’t stop watching
Canadian PM Carney issues BIG statement on ties with India: 'We have been...'
After 15 killed in tragic tempo traveller-truck collision in Jodhpur, PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for deceased families
4 killed, 3 others injured as Israel strikes southern Lebanon
20-year-old National-level archer dies after allegedly falling from moving train in Rajasthan
Confirmed! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to lead Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7, actress calls it 'destiny's plan': 'After Bigg Boss 16..'
US President Donald Trump set to host Syrian President in White House, first 'historic' meet in 80 years, what's on agenda?
Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi’s Haq faces legal trouble, Shah Bano’s family moves court to halt release
ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan skipped his usual annual greeting from the Mannat balcony this year but ensured his fans weren’t disappointed by hosting a special meet and greet at the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan skipped his usual annual greeting from the Mannat balcony this year but ensured his fans weren’t disappointed by hosting a special meet and greet at the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir.
Also read: Suhana Khan gives personal touch to Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday with ‘King and King’s Princess’ wish