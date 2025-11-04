FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 60th birthday with fans; check out special return gifts they received

On his 60th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated with a special meet and greet in Mumbai, where he interacted with fans and surprised them with personalised return gift boxes, a heartfelt gesture that showed his love and gratitude towards his fans.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 01:25 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 60th birthday with fans; check out special return gifts they received
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 this year and as always, his birthday wasn’t just a party, it was an emotional celebration of love between the actor and his fans. The day was all about smiles, gratitude and the bond SRK shares with his millions of admirers across the world.

Heartwarming celebration with fans

The celebrations took place at Mumbai’s Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, where SRK hosted a special fan meet. Hundreds of fans from across India and even abroad, gathered to wish their favourite star. SRK, dressed in his classic black outfit, interacted with fans, clicked selfies and of course, cut a beautiful cake as the crowd chanted his name.

Videos from the event quickly went viral, showing SRK waving, smiling and even dancing a little. What stood out most was his warmth, he personally thanked fans for their endless love and support, saying he owes his success to them.

Thoughtful return gift from the king

But SRK being SRK, he didn’t stop there. His team surprised fan clubs with special return gift boxes, filled with personalised mementos, photos and goodies, a touching gesture that showed just how much he values his fandom. One of his fan clubs even shared the gift online, calling it 'a symbol of his unmatched love and humility.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SRK also shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, writing, 'Thank you for making my birthday special as always. Full of gratitude and love.'

As he begins work on his next big film King,” alongside daughter Suhana Khan, SRK’s 60th birthday proved one thing yet again, no matter how big the star, his heart remains just as humble.

