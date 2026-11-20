Struggling with depression and a leg injury, Sharad Kapoor appealed for work. Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Sood and Salman Khan came forward to help, and he hopes to return to acting in January 2027.

At last, Sharad Kapoor received the call he had been anticipating. His co-star Shah Rukh Khan called him and offered to help after his heartfelt plea for employment went viral. This call meant much more than just encouragement for an actor who used to co-star with Bollywood's biggest star; it symbolised hope.

Shah Rukh Khan calls Sharad Kapoor

In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, Sharad revealed that Shah Rukh called him after his video went viral on social media. Sharad said Shah Rukh told him, “Do whatever you like and wish to do; I am ready to help you.” He revealed that he will soon meet Shah Rukh's kid, Aryan Khan. Sharad recalled their Josh days and stated they had a close relationship. He wanted to make a decent movie; therefore, he helped Shah Rukh whenever he got stuck on a dialogue, even if the scene was against him. He characterised Shah Rukh as a man of immense stature and a self-assured actor.

Why Sharad appealed for work

Last week, a video of Sharad parting ways with his four pet dogs went viral, raising concerns about his health and living conditions. Later, he shared an emotional video revealing his battle with depression and a leg injury, and appealed to the film fraternity for work, saying money was not the issue; he only wanted to start working again. He said, “I want to appeal to CINTAA that I am looking for good work. A little bit of moral support is also enough for me.”

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Sonu Sood, Salman Khan and his comeback plan

Sonu Sood and Salman Khan had already supported Sharad, with Sonu arranging his leg treatment in Karjat. Sharad, who debuted in 1994 and rose to fame with Josh in 2000, now hopes to resume work in January 2027.His journey shows that even after years away from the screen, support and hope can bring an actor back.