Will India and Pakistan lock horns again in T20 World Cup 2026 after Colombo?
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to launch WhatsApp-based system for issuing birth, caste certificates, check details
Kangana Ranaut calls Sara Arjun 'authentic and rooted,' says she’s rooting for young Dhurandhar star
Rajpal Yadav granted interim bail till March 18 in Rs 9 crore debt case, actor to finally walk out of Tihar Jail
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A sneak peek into Sara Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar's shopping moments
Switzerland train tragedy: Avalanche derails train carrying at least 80 passengers in Valais, several injured; rescue operation underway
Shah Rukh Khan calls his children Suhana, Aryan and AbRam his ‘best critics’: 'True success lies...'
Anushka Sharma's Tulsi Mala steals the show at Mumbai airport with Virat Kohli, netizens react, 'Mata ban gayi kya'
AI Summit 2026: PM Modi to inaugurate India AI Impact Expo at 5 pm today; says 'outcomes of Summit will help...'
Imran Khan Vision Loss: Will it be hospital or jail for ex-Pak PM? Pakistan's top court to decide soon
ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan values his family above all, calling his children his 'best critics.' He believes true success is love, family and happy moments, not fame or awards and will soon act with his daughter Suhana in King.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently shared his feelings about his family and children, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. He stated that his family represents his most essential life aspect because they help him remain grounded.
Shah Rukh described his children as his 'best critics'. The children provide him with their genuine opinions about everything from his professional work to his personal life. He listens to them carefully because their opinions matter a lot to him. He defined success as achievement which extended beyond fame and awards to include family bonds and fundamental values.
Shah Rukh Khan will appear in the movie King together with his daughter Suhana. The upcoming film marks their first collaborative work, which fans eagerly anticipate watching. Aryan Khan works in the film industry as Shah Rukh's son. He recently completed his first directorial project, which successfully impressed his father.
Also read: Sara Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia and Srinidhi Shetty celebrate Mahashivratri with dance and devotion at Isha Yoga Centre
Shah Rukh Khan states that his family functions as his North Star after attaining multiple decades of success in movies. The statement indicates that his family members let him maintain his authentic self. The actor values his love for his children, together with their joyful moments, as his most valuable possession. Shah Rukh considers success to be more than financial success, public recognition and award achievements. His definition of success depends on his ability to share time with his family while creating positive life experiences. His children maintain his connection to actual life experiences, which help him understand what is most important in life.