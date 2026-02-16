Shah Rukh Khan calls his children Suhana, Aryan and AbRam his ‘best critics’: 'True success lies...'

Shah Rukh Khan values his family above all, calling his children his 'best critics.' He believes true success is love, family and happy moments, not fame or awards and will soon act with his daughter Suhana in King.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently shared his feelings about his family and children, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. He stated that his family represents his most essential life aspect because they help him remain grounded.

His kids are his best critics:

Shah Rukh described his children as his 'best critics'. The children provide him with their genuine opinions about everything from his professional work to his personal life. He listens to them carefully because their opinions matter a lot to him. He defined success as achievement which extended beyond fame and awards to include family bonds and fundamental values.

Working together on a movie:

Shah Rukh Khan will appear in the movie King together with his daughter Suhana. The upcoming film marks their first collaborative work, which fans eagerly anticipate watching. Aryan Khan works in the film industry as Shah Rukh's son. He recently completed his first directorial project, which successfully impressed his father.

Family is his guide:

Shah Rukh Khan states that his family functions as his North Star after attaining multiple decades of success in movies. The statement indicates that his family members let him maintain his authentic self. The actor values his love for his children, together with their joyful moments, as his most valuable possession. Shah Rukh considers success to be more than financial success, public recognition and award achievements. His definition of success depends on his ability to share time with his family while creating positive life experiences. His children maintain his connection to actual life experiences, which help him understand what is most important in life.