Shah Rukh Khan gets brutally trolled for attending Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding 4 days after testing Covid positive

Shah Rukh Khan made an unexpected appearance at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivam's wedding in Chennai, and the superstar's fans were overjoyed to see him back in action after news surfaced a few days ago that he was COVID positive. According to reports, the actor was diagnosed with the deadly virus; however, it was only moderate symptoms, and he recovered quickly.

Some individuals were likewise surprised as to how he had recovered so quickly. Many netizens reacted on InstantBollywood's post, in which we can see King Khan posing, and shared their thoughts.









Talking about the wedding, guests who had been invited to the couple's wedding received a special code before the event, according to reports. According to sources close to the couple, the wedding showed that special security precautions had been made.

As per an IANS report, the sources said, "Security has been really tightened at the venue. Guests, who have been invited, will be getting a special code before the wedding. Guests will be allowed to enter the wedding venue after showing the code. "A dress code for the wedding has also been specified. The dress code specified in the invitation is Ethnic pastels. A Sangeet ceremony is to take place on Wednesday before the wedding on Thursday morning."

For the unversed, a new photo of Farhan Akhtar has had internet users wondering if another SRK film is on the way.

Ritesh Sidhwani, a filmmaker, took to social media on Saturday to share a photo from Farhan's study area, in which the actor is seen writing. Along with the photo, it was also revealed that Farhan has begun work on his next script.



“100% focus even when he’s putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard) @faroutakhtar is back in writer mode after a long hiatus. Guess what he’s working on…” the caption read.

However, this has led to speculation among internet users as to whether Farhan has begun work on Don 3. Fans are wishing for an official announcement on Don 3 to be made soon on Twitter.