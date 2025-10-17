FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana to throw their annual Diwali bash this year? Here's what we know

SRK is known for hosting lavish parties, bringing together industry people for a warm Diwali celebration. In the past, he would invite friends and family over to Mannat to celebrate the festival of lights. Is he going to throw Diwali party this year?

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 11:29 AM IST

Every year, Shah Rukh Khan's palatial bungalow Mannat hosted a Diwali bash with all the big Bollywood celebrities in attendance. However, the COVID pandemic put a halt to the grand celebration, and ever since, the superstar has cut down on the parties. Since now, the superstar has temporarily shifted to producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani's residential building, there is a possibility that the actor will not throw his famous Diwali bash this year, too. There is another report suggesting that even Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, have also opted out of hosting their Diwali party this year.

Is Shah Rukh Khan going to host Diwali 2025?

According to Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh's manager, Pooja Dadlani, has confirmed that the actor will not be throwing a party this year as well. For the unversed, SRK is known for hosting lavish parties, bringing together industry people for a warm Diwali celebration. In the past, he would invite friends and family over to Mannat to celebrate the festival of lights.

Similarly, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, have decided not to host owing to his first Diwali release, Thama, to take centre stage, according to HT reports.  Last year, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Diwali party grabbed attention, with pictures and videos flooding the internet, offering a sneak peek into celebrity guests  Nushrratt Bharuccha, Bhumi Pednekar, Richa Chadha and Karan Johar, among others. 

Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana on the work front

Professionally, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in a cameo role in his son Aryan Khan's web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Up next, he is set to appear in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. 

Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, is busy promoting his upcoming films, Thama, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He was last seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday. 

 

 

