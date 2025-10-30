Shah Rukh Khan at 60: Here’s how SRK’s iconic films made him cinema’s Badshah

As Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 60th birthday on November 2, his 33-year journey in Bollywood highlights why he remains the Badshah of Indian cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan, also called the King of Bollywood, will soon turn 60 on November 2. It’s more than just a birthday; it’s a celebration of a journey that transformed Indian cinema. From a Delhi boy with dreams to one of the world’s biggest film stars, his 33-year-long career is a perfect mix of passion, hard work, and unmatched charisma.

The h umble b eginnings of a s uperstar

Shah Rukh Khan was born and raised in Delhi. He started his acting career with television shows like Fauji (1989) and Circus (1989), where his natural energy and charm made him instantly likeable. But in 1992, with Deewana, he entered Bollywood, and there was no looking back.

Unlike most newcomers who chose romantic roles, SRK took a bold path with films like Baazigar (1993) and Darr (1993), which portrayed him as an anti-hero. These performances made audiences notice his intensity and fearlessness as an actor.

The k ing of r omance was b orn

While his anti-hero roles made him famous, it was romance that made him a legend. With Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), SRK became the face of love for generations. The film not only broke box-office records but also ran for years in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre.

Then came Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), and Mohabbatein (2000). Each of these films showed different shades of love, but they all had one thing in common: Shah Rukh Khan’s magnetic presence. His charm, heartfelt expressions, and chemistry with co-stars like Kajol and Madhuri Dixit made him the undisputed 'King of Romance.'

A m aster of m any r oles

While romance defined him, Shah Rukh Khan never limited himself to one genre. He continuously experimented, taking on emotionally rich and thought-provoking roles. In Devdas (2002), he portrayed the tragic lover. In Swades (2004), he brought authenticity to the role of an NRI who returns to serve his country. And in My Name Is Khan (2010), he took on a powerful performance as a man with Asperger’s syndrome, delivering one of his career’s most memorable roles.

Beyond romance and drama, SRK explored action and comedy too. From Don and Chak De! From India to Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, he proved that he could adapt to any role, a true performer at heart.

He still rules as a k ing

Even after more than three decades in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan’s magic hasn’t faded. After a brief break from films, he made a grand return with Pathaan (2023) and Jawan (2023), both of which smashed box-office records. These films reminded audiences why SRK remains irreplaceable.

