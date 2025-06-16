Gauri Khan’s Torii has been featured in the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most influential celebrities, is a subject of constant media glare. Even his family members including his wife Gauri Khan, and children Suhana, Aryan and AbRam, are closely watched and scrutinised by both the media and the public. To keep their privacy intact, the Khan family has a special doorway to Gauri Khan’s restaurant Torii. Recently, Stefan Gadit, the head chef at the restaurant, revealed that the ‘secret door’ is made just for the Khans to enter and exit the place. He also revealed what goes inside the celebrity restaurant and what is Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite order from his wife’s restaurant.

“Not everybody has access to the secret doorway; it’s for the Khans,” Gadit told Indian Express. He stated that SRK’s youngest son AbRam often orders food from the restaurant. While Suhana and Aryan come with their friends to relish food at the restaurant. He even revealed that SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani celebrated her anniversary at Torii. He also disclosed that SRK relishes lamp chops at Torii, which is his favourite order, while AbRam likes sushi here. “They keep coming here quite often, and whenever they don’t have the time, they place an order and we have it sent over to their home,” added Gadit.

Chef Stefan Gadit said that the restaurant’s owner Gauri Khan has a “good understanding” with the management. He also expressed his reservations about Gauri’s favourite dish ‘Thai curry’ adding, “She loves Thai curry, and I feel it’s done everywhere, and we shouldn’t do it, but that’s her favourite, so we have it. The dish is dedicated to her.”

Gauri Khan’s Torii has been featured in the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The restaurant is often a popular hangout place for high-profile celebrities. Opened last year on Valentine’s Day, several celebrities including Sussanne Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh attended the inaugural event.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in a cameo role in Tiger 3. He also featured in Pathaan and Jawan. Up next, he is set to star in Siddharth Anand’s directorial ‘King’ alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan.