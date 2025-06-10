While Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with his family has moved out of Mannat, wife Gauri Khan has rented a flat in Mumbai’s Khar West to provide accommodation for her household staff. The rented apartment is situated in one of the city’s posh residential areas, in Pankaj Society.

While Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with his family has moved out of Mannat, wife Gauri Khan has rented a flat in Mumbai’s Khar West to provide accommodation for her household staff. Meanwhile, the family is currently living in a luxury apartment in Pali Hills, Mumbai. The rented apartment is situated in one of the city’s posh residential areas, in Pankaj Society. The apartment is only 100 metres away from a duplex she rented earlier.

Zapkey.com sourced the lease documents for the apartment, according to which Flat No. 6 is 725 sq ft and is located on the building’s 4th floor. The owner of the house, Sanjay Kishor Ramani, has rented out his apartment for Rs 1.35 lakh monthly and a security deposit of Rs 4.05 lakh. The apartment has been rented for three years with a 5 per cent rent increase to be made every year.

Other rented properties

Apart from this, Gauri had also rented two duplexes in Khar’s Pali Hill, in April, for Rs 8.67 crore also for three years. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s iconic Mumbai house, Mannat, is currently under renovation and is set to become more luxurious. The additions will include two more floors to the current building. The iconic bungalow is sea-facing and witnesses lakhs of fans of Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan waiting outside the bungalow to capture one glance of their favourite actor.

On many occasions, Shah Rukh Khan comes outside on his balcony to wave to his fans. Mannat has become a major tourist area popular for being the house of Bollywood’s biggest star. The bungalow is considered a heritage property as it was built in 1914. According to some estimates, the construction costs a staggering Rs 225 crore and the net worth of Mannat is Rs 200 crore.

In an earlier interview, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I am from Delhi. Delhiites are used to living in big houses. But in Mumbai, there is a concept of living in an apartment. Even if one is not rich in Delhi, he tries to buy a small bungalow. When I came to Mumbai, I lived in a small apartment with my wife Gauri. My mother-in-law used to say to me, ‘How do you live in such a small house?”