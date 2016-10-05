Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma wrap up a song shoot for 'The Ring'

SRK and Anushka wrap up choreography with Rudi Ageu in Lisbon

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 05, 2016, 06:15 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma were seen posing for the lens with choreographer Rudi Ageu as they seem to be finally wrapping up a dance number for their upcoming flick. The cast of Imtiaz Ali's The Ring has been busy for the past weeks shooting at multiple locations in India and abroad including Prague, Amsterdam and Lisbon.

Choreographer of the song, Rudi Ageu took to his social networking handle to share a picture, where he is seen standing with the two leads.

The picture is captioned, "And so it is...today I finished a great work with these two wonderful professionals. I'm pretty sure that The Ring movie will be a success! Was great to work with both of you @iamsrk @anushkaslays #rudiageu #anushkasharma #sharukhkhan #thering #choreographer #choreographerlife."

Rudy Ageu is a professional choreographer born and raised in Brazil. He has been acting in dance business for more than 15 years and teaching Urban Dances since 1998. The Ring is an upcoming romantic drama scheduled to release next year.

