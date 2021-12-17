Shadab Rayeen, the first to venture into the Dolby Atmos Music Mix Studio for Streaming Platforms in India

The concept of music is more about experiences now

People have heard a lot about Dolby sound theatres and it is especially famous when a theatre runs a 3D movie where three-dimensional objects are interpreted through the surround sound with huge sound channel heights. India saw its first Dolby Atmos Music Mix Studio through a man by the name of Shadab Rayeen. He is the first to venture into the Dolby Atmos Music Mix Studio for Streaming platforms with the name of 'New Edge Studio.' Shadab has been working on multiple projects and is himself a sound engineer with over 22 years of experience.



He has mixed music for over 700 films across Bollywood, Tollywood, and many other regional industries. His work has been appreciated by many for the versatility shown by him through film music like Udaan, Lootera, When Harry Met Sejal, Udta Punjab, Dangal, Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, Queen, Slumdog Millionaire, Dear Zindagi, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Tubelight, Secret Superstar, Tumhari Sulu, and Gulabo Sitabo amongst many others. Recently he released his pieces in projects like Akhanda Title track, Bheemla Nayak title track, Mann Kesar Kesar, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, Pyaar Ho Jayega, and Vishal Mishra amongst many more. 'Bheemla Nayak,' one of the Tollywood films he delivered, has been trending for a long time. Even, his work on "Akhanda" earned him a lot of fame as it was one of the biggest hit films of the Hyderabadi industry amidst the pandemic.



Shadab Rayeen mentioned, 'Music over decades has changed. The entertainment industry has also evolved through impeccable music choices. They have changed for good though. The concept of music is more about experiences now. The Dolby Atmos environment changes the dimensions through a three-sixty degree process, making it very concave. A listener gets completely immersed in this experience. I am glad that now India also has a Dolby Atmos Music Mix Studio for Streaming Platforms. Hope to make great music experiences.'

