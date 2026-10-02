Shabana Azmi urges citizens to join Oct 2 protest at Shivaji Park: 'Your vote is your voice' | Watch

Shabana Azmi urges people to join Oct 2 protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park over alleged voter deletions. Organised by CJP amid SIR row, the protest has been denied permission by Mumbai Police.

Actor Shabana Azmi has called for a protest in Mumbai on October 2 regarding voter list concerns, urging citizens to assemble at Shivaji Park at 4 pm on Gandhi Jayanti. The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), marks the beginning of a nationwide agitation.

What Shabana Azmi said

In her Instagram post, Azmi wrote, "Your vote is your right. Your vote is your voice. But what happens when your vote disappears from the voter’s list? Join the protest for your democratic right. On 2nd Oct., Gandhi Jayanti. Shivaji Park, 4 pm. I will see you there."

In the video, the speaker emphasised the significance of voting and questioned the removal of names from electoral rolls. She highlighted that a vote can influence the country's future and raised concerns about uncounted or manipulated votes. She said that attempts to obtain permission for a protest were denied and affirmed the right to ask questions, urging people to express their voices.

Protest linked to SIR and electoral rolls

The protest is related to the ongoing debate over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The group CJP, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the freezing of the 2025 electoral roll, and transparency in appointing the next Chief Election Commissioner. CJP claims that approximately 13 crore voters have been removed during the SIR process, which Dipke associates with the vote-share disparity between the NDA and the INDIA bloc in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

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Police deny permission

Ahead of the protest, Mumbai Police denied permission for the gathering at Shivaji Park. The police cited rules related to public assemblies and traffic concerns. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Delhi ahead of a related protest planned at Jantar Mantar. Prohibitory orders are in force and metro stations near the protest site have been shut as part of security measures.