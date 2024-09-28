Shabana Azmi reacts to Hema Committee Report, says 'women in India have been...'

Shabana Azmi reacted to the Hema Committee Report and discussed the ongoing issues and the historical suppression of women.

Shabana Azmi is known for her strong opinions on cinema, society, politics, and women’s empowerment, shared her thoughts on the Justice Hema Committee Report during her media interactions at the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) 2024.

Shabana discussed the ongoing issues and the historical suppression of women. The veteran star stated, “You must understand that women in India have had their own journey across centuries. From 16th to 21st, they've progressed, but are also suppressed. Women have been this contradiction in India - of progression and suppression, just like India itself.”

She also mentioned that Mahesh Bhatt's Arth sould be re-released today, as it addresses important themes related to the women's movement.

The Justice Hema Committee was set up by the Kerala government in 2017 and the report was submitted to the state government in 2019. It was after a long-drawn legal battle that the report was finally released on August 19, leading to several former actresses opening up with allegations of sexual harassment by several prominent industry figures.

Based on the complaints, the Kerala Police have so far registered FIRs against 11 people, including 10 from the film industry. Those who are in the dock include actor-turned-CPI(M) legislator Mukesh Madhavan, Nivin Pauly, Siddique, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, directors Ranjith and Prakash, and production executives Vichu and Noble. Mukesh, Ranjith, and Raju have, by now, secured relief from the court.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.