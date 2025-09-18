Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Shabana Azmi birthday special: 7 must-watch Bollywood movies that showcase her versatile acting journey

Shabana Azmi turns 75! Celebrate the legendary actress with a look back at five of her most iconic films: Arth, Ankur, Khandhar, Paar, and Fire, which continue to inspire and remain relevant today, a timeless journey through cinema and Shabana Azmi’s powerful legacy.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 09:57 AM IST | Edited by : Monica Singh

Shabana Azmi, one of Indian cinema’s most respected and versatile actresses, turns 75 this year. Over the decades, she has not only delivered some of the most powerful performances on screen but has also stood as a strong voice for social change off-screen. Known for her natural acting style, depth, and courage in choosing unconventional roles, Shabana Azmi’s legacy in parallel cinema and mainstream Bollywood remains unmatched. On her milestone birthday, revisit five of her iconic films that continue to hold relevance even today.

Arth (1982)

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Arth is perhaps Shabana Azmi’s most celebrated performance. Playing Pooja, a woman betrayed by her husband, she showcased strength, dignity, and resilience, redefining the portrayal of women in Hindi cinema. The film’s themes of independence and self-respect are still empowering for modern audiences.

Ankur (1974)

Shabana Azmi made her debut with Shyam Benegal’s Ankur, a landmark in Indian parallel cinema. Her portrayal of a village woman exploited by societal hierarchies was raw, poignant, and fearless. The film not only announced her arrival but also marked a new wave in Indian filmmaking.

Khandhar (1984)

Mrinal Sen’s Khandhar is a hauntingly beautiful tale where Shabana Azmi plays a woman bound by circumstances. The film highlighted loneliness, fading traditions, and unrealised love. Her restrained yet deeply moving performance elevated the film into a classic.

Paar (1984)

This gritty drama, directed by Goutam Ghose, earned Shabana Azmi the National Film Award for Best Actress. Playing a rural woman forced into dire struggles, she captured the harsh realities of poverty and survival with unflinching honesty.

Fire (1996)

Deepa Mehta’s Fire was a bold, path-breaking film that challenged societal norms around gender and sexuality. Shabana Azmi’s sensitive portrayal of Radha, a woman seeking love and identity beyond conventional boundaries, remains one of her most courageous roles.

At 75, Shabana Azmi’s work continues to inspire not just cinephiles but also younger generations of actors who admire her fearless choices. Her films remain timeless because they reflect human struggles, resilience, and the courage to question societal norms, qualities that are as relevant today as they were decades ago.

