Meet actor who didn't sleep and eat for 12 nights, lost 17 kg, risked his life, left everyone shocked when he...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Manoj Bajpayee's Joram, Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad bag most nominations; see full list

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta HC directs Bengal govt to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI by 4:15 pm

Madras HC dismisses petition against Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatana' remarks

'Heard a sudden scream from....': R Ashwin's wife Prithi opens up on family emergency during Rajkot Test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Manoj Bajpayee's Joram, Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad bag most nominations; see full list

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

'Heard a sudden scream from....': R Ashwin's wife Prithi opens up on family emergency during Rajkot Test

8 healthy gluten - free flours

7 health benefits of blood donation

Australian captains to win IPL trophy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Manoj Bajpayee's Joram, Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad bag most nominations; see full list

Lootere trailer: Hansal Mehta brings nail-biting rescue saga set in the high seas of Somalia

Meet beauty queen who failed in Bollywood, quit films, survived abusive relationship, now works for…

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet actor who didn't sleep and eat for 12 nights, lost 17 kg, risked his life, left everyone shocked when he...

For his role in '6', Shaamshuddin Ibrahim made significant physical changes to match his character's appearance. He decided to lose weight, grow his hair and beard, shedding 17 kgs and going from 89 kgs to 72 kgs.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 02:50 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Tamil Actor Shaam (Credit: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In 2013, Tamil crime thriller '6 was released and it amazed everyone with its story and the great acting of Shamshuddin Ibrahim, also known as Shaam. In the movie directed by V. Z. Durai, Shaam played six different roles, and people loved it.

Today, we'll talk about the effort he put into playing these different characters. In the movie 6, Shaam portrays a software engineer who travels to six different states in India to find his kidnapped son. He adopts different appearances in each state. But did you know that for one of these looks, Shaam went without sleep for several days to get it just right?

In one of the six looks, he needed to have swelling below his eyes, creating a spine-chilling effect. To achieve this, Shaam spent over a dozen sleepless nights, making the appearance so drastic that he became unrecognizable. Many actors undergo various preparations for their roles, but Shaam's commitment to getting the details right for this character was truly exceptional.

For his role in '6,' Shaam made significant physical changes to match his character's appearance. He decided to lose weight, grow his hair and beard, shedding 17 kgs and going from 89 kgs to 72 kgs. However, the most shocking aspect of his transformation was the sacrifice of sleep. Shaam went almost without a wink for nearly a dozen nights, as the director believed that doing something different was necessary for the impact of the character.

To achieve the desired impact for his character, Shaam went above and beyond, spending 12 days without proper sleep and food. When he returned to the sets, he stunned everyone with his almost unrecognizable appearance. Recognizing the tremendous efforts, director Durai immediately filmed the required scenes and advised Shaam to head home and get some much-needed rest.

As per Time Of India, while talking about the same, he said, “By god’s grace, I got my original look back within a week. Rajini sir and Kamal sir have been my inspiration to take such risks for the character. I was shocked when I saw Rajini sir’s risky efforts for the Robot character in Enthiran. Kamal sir surprised me with films like Dasavatharam. For 6, I am following the footsteps of Rajini and Kamal as this is the most important film in my career.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

One Indian killed, two injured in anti-tank missile attack in Israel

'Heartbreaking': Arshad Warsi's wife Maria slams Ambanis for using elephants as prop, 'appalled' at Ivanka Trump's photo

Mark Zuckerberg, with Rs 1458380 crore net worth, left in awe by Anant Ambani’s watch, says ‘I never really...'

Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR to host weapon plant, to help Indian Army with…

Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Bollywood celebs who performed at Ambanis' event in Jamnagar: 'In the world of...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement