Meet actor who didn't sleep and eat for 12 nights, lost 17 kg, risked his life, left everyone shocked when he...

For his role in '6', Shaamshuddin Ibrahim made significant physical changes to match his character's appearance. He decided to lose weight, grow his hair and beard, shedding 17 kgs and going from 89 kgs to 72 kgs.

In 2013, Tamil crime thriller '6 was released and it amazed everyone with its story and the great acting of Shamshuddin Ibrahim, also known as Shaam. In the movie directed by V. Z. Durai, Shaam played six different roles, and people loved it.

Today, we'll talk about the effort he put into playing these different characters. In the movie 6, Shaam portrays a software engineer who travels to six different states in India to find his kidnapped son. He adopts different appearances in each state. But did you know that for one of these looks, Shaam went without sleep for several days to get it just right?

In one of the six looks, he needed to have swelling below his eyes, creating a spine-chilling effect. To achieve this, Shaam spent over a dozen sleepless nights, making the appearance so drastic that he became unrecognizable. Many actors undergo various preparations for their roles, but Shaam's commitment to getting the details right for this character was truly exceptional.

For his role in '6,' Shaam made significant physical changes to match his character's appearance. He decided to lose weight, grow his hair and beard, shedding 17 kgs and going from 89 kgs to 72 kgs. However, the most shocking aspect of his transformation was the sacrifice of sleep. Shaam went almost without a wink for nearly a dozen nights, as the director believed that doing something different was necessary for the impact of the character.

To achieve the desired impact for his character, Shaam went above and beyond, spending 12 days without proper sleep and food. When he returned to the sets, he stunned everyone with his almost unrecognizable appearance. Recognizing the tremendous efforts, director Durai immediately filmed the required scenes and advised Shaam to head home and get some much-needed rest.

As per Time Of India, while talking about the same, he said, “By god’s grace, I got my original look back within a week. Rajini sir and Kamal sir have been my inspiration to take such risks for the character. I was shocked when I saw Rajini sir’s risky efforts for the Robot character in Enthiran. Kamal sir surprised me with films like Dasavatharam. For 6, I am following the footsteps of Rajini and Kamal as this is the most important film in my career.”