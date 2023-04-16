Shaakuntalam box office collection day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film sees huge drop, earns only Rs 1.85 crore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Dev Mohan

Pan-India star Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam was released in theatres on Friday (April 14, 2023). The movie opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics and a disappointing box-office collection on day 1. Samantha’s mythological drama collected only Rs 3 crore at the box office on day 1 and its day 2 collection is not so encouraging either.

As per the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer fell lower on day 2 and collected only Rs 1.85 crore India net for all languages. Shaakuntalam earned Rs 1.25 crore from its original Telugu version, Rs 0.5 crore from its Hindi dubbed version, 0.09 from the Tamil version, and Rs 0.01 crore from its Malayalam version. India gross collection of the movie after day 2 stands at Rs 5.75 crore. The film had an overall 20.59% Telugu occupancy and 8.53% in Hindi on Saturday.

Helmed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is based on the famous Kalidasa play Abhijnana Shakuntalam which shows the epic love story between Shakuntala and the King of the Peru Dynasty King Dushyant. Samantha Ruth Prabhu essayed the role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan played the role of King Dushyant in the movie. Shaakuntalam also marks the debut of Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha who essayed the role of Prince Bharata in the mythological drama.

Talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s performance in the movie in an interview with Times of India, director Gunasekhar said, “She did lovely, though she is a modern girl with an ultra-fashion sense. But she worked a lot on the role. This will connect to all the millennials very well. We’ve given some special training to her from Hyderabad Central University acting professor for her role and she owned it.”

Gunasekher also revealed that he asked Samantha to rework her figure and said, “I asked Samantha to rework her figure because her abs or biceps would be unsuitable for the soft and tender look of Shakuntala. So to work on her look, she asked for some time but not for its content. I had no plan B actress for ‘Shaakuntalam’, from day one it was always Samantha.”

Shaakuntalam is written by Gunasekhar, produced by Neelima Guna, and presented by Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations respectively.

