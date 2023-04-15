Shaakuntalam box office collection day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film takes disappointing start, earns only Rs 3 crore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Shaakuntalam/File photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological drama Shaakuntalam was released in the theatres this Friday. The film, which also marks the acting debut of Allu Arjun's debut Allu Arha, received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, and that has been reflected in its box office collections as well.

As per the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer collected only Rs 3 crore on its opening day. Shaakuntalam earned Rs 2.43 crore from its original Telugu dubbed version and Rs 57 lakhs from its dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam versions. The Hindi version contributed the maximum amount of Rs 40 lakh.

Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, Samantha plays the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan plays Dushyanta, the king of the Puru dynasty. Allu Arha is seen in a cameo as Prince Bharata. The epic love story also stars Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, Gautami, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta, and Kabir Bedi amongst others.

Talking about his daughter's debut, Allu Arjun, who recently shared his first look poster for Pushpa 2: The Rule, took to this Twitter account and wrote, "Hoping you all like the lil Cameo by #AlluArha. Spl thanks to Guna garu for introducing her on screen and taking care of her so preciously. Will always cherish this sweet moment."

Written and directed by Gunasekhar, the film is produced by Neelima Guna, and presented by Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations respectively. Initially, the film was scheduled to be released in theatres on November 4 last year, but since it was converted into the 3D format during post-production, it got delayed to February 17, before being pushed further to April 14.



