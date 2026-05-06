'Shaadi Kab Hai?': Huma Qureshi steps out with rumoured BF Rachit Singh, reacts after paps ask about wedding

Huma Qureshi was spotted in Mumbai with Rachit Singh, where she avoided questions about wedding rumours, sparking fresh speculation about their relationship.

In Mumbai, actress Huma Qureshi was again spotted with roumour bf Rachit Singh, where their light-hearted interaction with paparazzi once again sparked wedding rumours. About their relationship status, fans are curious because the duo is often seen posing for pictures before leaving in the same car.

Huma Qureshi reacts to wedding question:

Actress Huma Qureshi and acting coach Rachit Singh have been making headlines for their growing closeness and reported relationship. The couple was photographed during their casual outing in Mumbai when paparazzi approached Huma and asked her, 'Ma'am, shaadi kab hai aapki?' She answered the question with a smile while she continued to pose for pictures. Rachit was seen standing beside her throughout the interaction. The couple left the venue together after their short media appearance, which increased rumours about their relationship status. Their easy comfort with each other has been noted in several recent public appearances.

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Wedding buzz and ongoing speculation:

Rumours about Huma and Rachit’s relationship have been circulating for some time, with reports suggesting that the couple may be planning to get married later this year. Industry sources report that wedding preparations have begun because the couple plans to marry between October and November 2026. The reported plan is said to include a close-knit wedding followed by a larger industry reception in Mumbai.

The couple has attended various public events together, which include film screenings and social gatherings, thus increasing speculation about their relationship status. However, neither Huma nor Rachit has officially confirmed any wedding plans.