FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Shaadi Kab Hai?': Huma Qureshi steps out with rumoured BF Rachit Singh, reacts after paps ask about wedding

'Shaadi Kab Hai?': Huma Qureshi steps out with rumoured BF Rachit Singh

Tamil Nadu: Five reasons why Thalapathy Vijay's TVK might turn down AIADMK's offer of support

118-Seat Chessboard in Tamil Nadu: TVK's strategy to sidestep AIADMK

Tamil Nadu Elections: DMK’s Jibe At Congress As It Agrees to Support Vijay’s TVK To Form Government

Tamil Nadu Elections: DMK’s Jibe At Congress As It Agrees to Support Vijay’s TVK To Form Government

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

'Shaadi Kab Hai?': Huma Qureshi steps out with rumoured BF Rachit Singh, reacts after paps ask about wedding

Huma Qureshi was spotted in Mumbai with Rachit Singh, where she avoided questions about wedding rumours, sparking fresh speculation about their relationship.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 06, 2026, 02:19 PM IST

'Shaadi Kab Hai?': Huma Qureshi steps out with rumoured BF Rachit Singh, reacts after paps ask about wedding
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In Mumbai, actress Huma Qureshi was again spotted with roumour bf Rachit Singh, where their light-hearted interaction with paparazzi once again sparked wedding rumours. About their relationship status, fans are curious because the duo is often seen posing for pictures before leaving in the same car.

Huma Qureshi reacts to wedding question:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Actress Huma Qureshi and acting coach Rachit Singh have been making headlines for their growing closeness and reported relationship. The couple was photographed during their casual outing in Mumbai when paparazzi approached Huma and asked her, 'Ma'am, shaadi kab hai aapki?' She answered the question with a smile while she continued to pose for pictures. Rachit was seen standing beside her throughout the interaction. The couple left the venue together after their short media appearance, which increased rumours about their relationship status. Their easy comfort with each other has been noted in several recent public appearances.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor loses his calm at Paparazzi while attending screening with Alia Bhatt, video goes viral: Watch

Wedding buzz and ongoing speculation:

Rumours about Huma and Rachit’s relationship have been circulating for some time, with reports suggesting that the couple may be planning to get married later this year. Industry sources report that wedding preparations have begun because the couple plans to marry between October and November 2026. The reported plan is said to include a close-knit wedding followed by a larger industry reception in Mumbai.

The couple has attended various public events together, which include film screenings and social gatherings, thus increasing speculation about their relationship status. However, neither Huma nor Rachit has officially confirmed any wedding plans.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Shaadi Kab Hai?': Huma Qureshi steps out with rumoured BF Rachit Singh, reacts after paps ask about wedding
'Shaadi Kab Hai?': Huma Qureshi steps out with rumoured BF Rachit Singh
Tamil Nadu: Five reasons why Thalapathy Vijay's TVK might turn down AIADMK's offer of support
118-Seat Chessboard in Tamil Nadu: TVK's strategy to sidestep AIADMK
Maskara: Imtiaz Ali captures innocence of Vedang Raina, Sharvari in 'soulful' melody of Main Vaapas Aaunga
Maskara: Imtiaz Ali captures innocence of Vedang Raina, Sharvari in 'soulful'
Tanushree Dutta makes shocking claims against encounter specialist Daya Nayak, says his behaviour changed after Nana Patekar #MeToo row
Tanushree Dutta makes shocking claims against encounter specialist Daya Nayak
How One Purdue Graduate Challenges Century-Old Truck Body Design Assumptions
How One Purdue Graduate Challenges Century-Old Truck Body Design Assumptions
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan leak, Karur stampede, Divorce from wife Sangeetha, Rumoured affair with Trisha Krishnan
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan
Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality: See viral collection
Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement