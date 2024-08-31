Amid sexual assault allegations in Malayalam cinema, Samantha Ruth Prabhu urges Telangana government to...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has welcomed the Justice Hema Committee report, that contains shocking accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals in Malayalam film industry.

The Malayalam film industry is rocked by sexual assault allegations against prominent actors and filmmakers as more and more victims are sharing their harrowing experiences of sexual abuse in the wake of the release of the Justice Hema Committee report. The report contains shocking accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals. The 233-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has welcomed the Justice Hema Committee report and lauded the efforts of Women In Cinema Collective (WCC). WCC's petition to the Kerala government resulted in the formation of the Hema Committee after actress Bhavana Menon was assaulted by top industry star Dileep in 2017. Samantha has also urged the Telangana government to submit a similar report on sexual harassment cases in the Telugu film industry.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a note that read, "We, the women of the Telugu film industry, welcome the Hema Committee report and applaud the persistent efforts of the WCC in Kerala, which has laid the path to this moment. Taking cue from the WCC, The Voice of Women, a support group for women in the TFI (Telugu Film Industry), was created in 2019. We hereby urge the Telangana government, to publish the submitted sub committee report on sexual harassment, which can help frame government and industry policies, to establish a safe working environment for women in the TFI."

After the redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report was made public, the Kerala government announced that it has decided to form a special investigation team, led by a senior police officer, to investigate allegations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry.

