Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Sex workers in hotel, not given food: Actress Mehreen makes SHOCKING allegations against director, producer; Watch

Revealing details of her horrific experience, Mehreen claimed that sex workers were invited to hotel rooms by the producer and director.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

Sex workers in hotel, not given food: Actress Mehreen makes SHOCKING allegations against director, producer; Watch
Mehreen Shah/Instagram

In a shocking development, Pakistani actress Mehreen Shah has accused an Indian producer Raj Gupta and a Pakistani director Syed Ehsan Ali of harassment. In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Mehreen has alleged that she was harassed during the shoot of a film in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Revealing details of her horrific experience, Mehreen claimed that sex workers were invited to hotel rooms by the producer and director. Mehreen said that Raj Gupta and Ehsan Ali harassed her because she did not accept their lewd demands.

Mehreen said that she was kept hungry as a punishment for not accepting the demands of the producer and director. Mehreen claimed in the video she received a lot of help from a crew member after she fell sick.

According to Mehreen, she had met Zaidi through a reference and the shooting in Baku was her first experience of working with him.

Mehreen said that she wanted to ignore the whole episode but then decided to post a video in order to alert other actors.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon
Hina Khan spreads sparkle in lace lehenga, see pics
Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
Ratan Tata’s birthday 2022: Know the 5 most expensive things owned by Tata
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Cash van security guard shot dead outside ICICI Bank ATM, Rs 8 lakh looted
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.