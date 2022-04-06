SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo’s mother passes away

On Wednesday, SEVENTEEN’s member Wonwoo’s mother lost her life due to illness. The agency of the group. Her family members and close friends will be attending her funeral, informed the group’s agency Pledis Entertainment on Wednesday.

The agency’s statement read, “Hello. This is Pledis Entertainment. SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo’s mother passed away this morning from an illness. Wonwoo is currently at the funeral hall, and the funeral will be held with family and close friends. We ask for your kind consideration and support so that Wonwoo can have a period of mourning with his family. May she rest in peace."

For the unversed, SEVENTEEN, which debuted with the album EP 17 Carat on May 26, 2015, has 13 members including S Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Recently, Wonwoo appeared at a fan event SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND.

S.Coups (the name of group’s fan club) amazed Carat when it announced world tour at the end of the show. Therefore, this will be the third time when they will be on world tour after 2017’s Diamond Edge, Ode To You in 2019.

The group is famous for self-producing their songs, the members are extremely popular amongst youth.