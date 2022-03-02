SEVENTEEN, BTS rule the list of bestselling albums in world in 2021- Checkout

Members of the two very famous band SEVENTEEN and BTS and their fans are extremely happy as the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) have declared the list of top annual rankings of last year’s best-selling albums across global physical sales and digital downloads, and these two bands are the part of it.

For the unversed, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) represents the music recording industry worldwide and is a non-profit organization. In their top 10 list, SEVENTEEN’S ‘Attacca’ spotted 3rd position WHILE ‘Your Choice’ got No. 8 rank.

Meanwhile, ‘BTS, THE BEST’, which is BTS’ Japanese compilation album, got 4th position. BTS band which includes V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, RM and Jin, became the first artist ever to win the IFPI’s Global Recording Artist Award for two consecutive years, last week.

Check out the full list:

ADELE (30) ABBA (Voyage) SEVENTEEN (Attacca) BTS (BTS, The Best) ED SHEERAN (Equals) JUSTIN BIEBER (Justice) TAYLOR SWIFT (Red- Taylor’s Version) SEVENTEEN (Your Choice) SNOW MAN (Snow Mania S1) TAYLOR SWIFT (Fearless- Taylor’s Version)

For the unversed, Seventeen, South Korean band, consists of thirteen members including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

BTS will return to the United States for a series of concerts in Las Vegas in April, their agency said earlier. The concerts, part of their "Permission to Dance on Stage" tour that has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on April 8-9 and 15-16, with the last show live-streamed, Bit Hit Music said in a statement.

The South Korean boy band played its first in-person concerts since the onset of the pandemic in November, in Los Angeles. The band announced announced it would put on the first shows for their home fans since the pandemic began, with three concerts in the capital, Seoul.