Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

SEVENTEEN breaks BTS' pre-order record with its new album FML, fans say 'now how do we get concert tickets this way'

SEVENTEEN broke BTS' 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7's pre-order record which with its highly anticipated comeback album FML which has received 4,640,000 pre-orders.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

SEVENTEEN breaks BTS' pre-order record with its new album FML, fans say 'now how do we get concert tickets this way'
Credit: Seventeen/Instagram

The 13-member K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN has broken pre-order records with their highly anticipated comeback album FML. It also surpassed BTS' record for the 2020 album Map of the Soul-7 which had 4.02 million pre-orders.

Previously, the pre-order record was held by BTS' 2020 album 'Map of the Soul: 7'. Now, SEVENTEEN's FML has received 4,640,000 pre-orders. Fans have reacted to the post, and one of them wrote, "And now…how do we get concert tickets this way." The second one said, "Seventeen a group who started with completely self-producing everything they put out on stage cz it was their only survival, who knew they would come this far through hard work and consistent growth Fproud of them."

The third one said, "From their first win on music and now they are the group with the MOST HIGHEST PRE-ORDERED ALBUM IN KOREAN HISTORY." The fourth one said, "Can’t believe we did that. To be proud is an understatement. Never thought we’d surpass the others This cb will be huge." The fifth one said, "Can’t say that I’m proud because my only remark is well, it’s seventeen, it’s expected. WHAT IM SAYING IS I AM NOT SHOCK TO HEAR THAT THEY ACHIEVED MOST PRE-ORDERED KOREAN ALBUM BECAUSE THIS I KNOW WHAT SEVENTEEN CAN DO."

The sixth one said, "I'm not sure if im crying because of this new record or because next tour ticketing will be a blood bath and so proud.@pledis_17 !!." The seventh one said, “Can’t believe we did that. To be proud is an understatement. Never thought we’d surpass the others This cb will be huge.” The eighth one said, “qrts concerned about getting svt tickets but i live in India.”

For the unversed, Seventeen, the South Korean band, consists of thirteen members including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

Read|BTS: Photos, videos from J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, RM, SUGA's emotional reunion make ARMY cry tears of joy

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra 'feud': From alleged Bollywood ban to Gauri Khan's 'displeasure', here's all we know
From Shah Rukh Khan's RaOne to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, five times Bollywood used blue palette perfectly
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Ananya Panday stuns in blue saree at cousin Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding, see baraat photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.