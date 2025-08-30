September 2025 brings a packed OTT lineup with Inspector Zende, Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, Dhadak 2, and Aryan Khan’s The Bads of Bollywood. From romance to thrillers, Netflix, Prime, and ZEE5 promise something for every viewer.

September 2025 OTT releases: From Inspector Zende to Dhadak 2, what to watch this month

From romance and crime to supernatural thrillers, get ready for an exciting binge-watch list this September. This month’s OTT releases promise something for every viewer. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and ZEE5 are packed with new shows and films.

Inspector Zende





Manoj Bajpayee returns in a powerful role in Inspector Zende, based on a real-life case. He plays a seasoned cop chasing an escaped prisoner, portrayed by Jim Sarbh. This crime thriller is expected to be one of the top OTT picks of the month.

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan





Premiering on September 5, Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan is a romantic tale about Jahaan, a blind musician (Vikrant Massey), and Saba, a rising actress (Shanaya Kapoor), who meet on a train and form a deep emotional bond. The film promises heart-touching moments and strong performances.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2





The much-awaited Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 drops on September 3 on Netflix. Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams as she continues uncovering secrets at Nevermore Academy while tracking a murder mystery tied to a 25-year-old case.

Dhadak 2





After much buzz, Dhadak 2 is tentatively scheduled to drop on Netflix on September 26. The romantic drama stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in lead roles.

The Bads of Bollywood







On September 18, Netflix will release The Ba**ds of Bollywood, a fictional drama directed by Aryan Khan featuring cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Bobby Deol. This insider-style take on the industry is already gaining buzz.







