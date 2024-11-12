Seo Hyun Jin apologised to BTS fans due to THIS reason.

Actress Seo Hyun Jin recently made a heartfelt apology to the BTS fandom after a situation involving the K-pop group. The actress, who was featured in a YouTube video alongside actor Gong Yoo, participated in a musical quiz.

In the quiz, they had to identify songs and the artists after listening to short snippets played by the staff. While the two actors worked well together and successfully recognized songs by TVXQ and Super Junior, they struggled to recall Fantastic Baby. Ironically, Seo Hyun Jin already knew that the song was by BIGBANG.

For the final track in the quiz, the snippet played was so brief that both actors commented it was too short to figure out the song. The staff then allowed them to hear a longer portion, and Gong Yoo appeared flustered, recognizing the melody but struggling to recall more details.

The staff then played the song up to the chorus and teased them, saying, "If you don’t recognize this, it’s a little..." prompting Gong Yoo to guess it was a BTS track. Seo Hyun Jin, however, felt awkward for not identifying the song and jokingly blamed Gong Yoo for putting her in such an uncomfortable situation. As the countdown from five began, Seo dramatically collapsed onto the floor, bowing as an apology. "I’m sorry, ARMY," she said, adding, “I know a lot of their songs. I listen to them all the time.”

Her over-the-top reaction made everyone in the room burst into laughter. When the song was finally revealed to be *"DNA"*, both Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin admitted, somewhat shyly, that they had no idea what the song’s name was.

Seo Hyun Jin expressed her apology to ARMYs for not identifying the song, clearly feeling embarrassed. Gong Yoo, however, reassured her by calmly saying it wasn’t important and that she shouldn’t worry about it.