Selvaraghavan announces 'Aayirathil Oruvan 2' with Dhanush; actor writes 'The Prince returns'

A decade after his directorial Aayirathil Oruvan, filmmaker Selvaraghavan has announced the sequel to the film. In the forthcoming flick, Selvaraghavan has roped in his brother and superstar Dhanush to play the leading role. For the uninitiated, Aayirathil Oruvan released in 2010 starred Karthi, Andrea Jeremiah and Reemma Sen in the leading roles. Talking about the sequel, the first look caricature poster of the film was released on January 1, 2021, by Selvaraghavan.

In the poster, a man with a ripped body is seen hinting at Dhanush. The film is set to release in the year 2024 as confirmed on the poster. Selvaraghavan captioned his post by tweeting, "இது வரை கேட்டிருந்த, காத்திருந்த என் அன்பு உள்ளங்களுக்கு இதோ உங்கள் முன்னால் @dhanushkraja #a.o2."

Meanwhile, Dhanush quote tweeted his brother's tweet by writing, "A magnum opus!!! The pre-production alone will take us a year. But a dream film from the master @selvaraghavan! The wait will be long. But we will give our best to make it all worth it. AO2... The Prince returns in 2024."

Aayirathil Oruvan, the 2010 film gave a glimpse into the Chola dynasty in which Karthi played the prophesied messenger. He is joined by Reemma and Andrea to explore the quins of Chola Dynasty. In the earlier film, Dhanush had lent his voice for the song 'Un Mela Aasadhaan' with Aishwarya Dhanush and Andrea Jeremiah.

Talking about Dhanush's collaboration with Selvaraghavan, they have worked together in movies namely Kaadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Mayakkam Enna.