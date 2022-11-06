Selena Gomez talks about her breakup with Justin Bieber, calls it 'worst possible heartbreak'

File photo

The "greatest thing" that ever happened to Selena Gomez, was her breakup with Justin Bieber according to her.

The 30-year-old singer, who ended her relationship with Justin, 28, in 2018, makes the admission in her brand-new Apple Plus documentary, "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," according to aceshowbiz.com.

She said, "Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn't afraid anymore. I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hat, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

She added , "It's about more than a lost love. It's me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too. The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are just to rediscover yourself again."

As per TMZ, she said "I think when I started hitting my early twenties is when it started to get really dark, when I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad.”

She has been outspoken about the possibility that she won't be able to have children in the future. Fox News reports that during her recent appearance on the Rolling Stone cover, Selena got real and admitted that while she would want to expand her family, the medication she takes for her bipolar disease may make it risky for her to become pregnant.