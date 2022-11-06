Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Selena Gomez talks about her breakup with Justin Bieber, calls it 'worst possible heartbreak'

The "greatest thing" that ever happened to Selena Gomez, was her breakup with Justin Bieber according to her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 09:31 AM IST

Selena Gomez talks about her breakup with Justin Bieber, calls it 'worst possible heartbreak'
File photo

The "greatest thing" that ever happened to Selena Gomez, was her breakup with Justin Bieber according to her. 

The 30-year-old singer, who ended her relationship with Justin, 28, in 2018, makes the admission in her brand-new Apple Plus documentary, "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," according to aceshowbiz.com. 

She said, "Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn't afraid anymore. I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hat, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me.” 

She added , "It's about more than a lost love. It's me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too. The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are just to rediscover yourself again." 

As per TMZ, she said "I think when I started hitting my early twenties is when it started to get really dark, when I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad.”

Also read: Hailey Bieber responds to claims she 'stole' Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez  

She has been outspoken about the possibility that she won't be able to have children in the future. Fox News reports that during her recent appearance on the Rolling Stone cover, Selena got real and admitted that while she would want to expand her family, the medication she takes for her bipolar disease may make it risky for her to become pregnant. 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon poses in front of Eiffel Tower, Disneyland on her French family vacation, see viral photos
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil
Sara Ali Khan looks exquisite in bold golden dress, fans say 'you've raised the temperature'
Final over thrillers to epic comebacks- ICC names top 5 best matches of T20 World Cup so far
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indore: Alleged kidnapping bid caught on camera, woman cries for help inside car
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.