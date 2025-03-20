Selena Gomez, who played Alex Russo in the beloved Disney Channel show The Wizards of Waverly Place, sold her wand for a surprisingly low price.

Collectibles from movies and shows that have a big impact on a generation are usually very expensive. But Selena Gomez recently surprised her fans by doing something unexpected. The actress and talented singer made a move that left everyone stunned.

Selena Gomez, who played Alex Russo in the beloved Disney Channel show The Wizards of Waverly Place, sold her wand for a surprisingly low price. The item was sold for just $4 by the actress through Emilia Perez.

The sale took place on the official website of Selena Gomez, where she launched the campaign through her beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

For those who aren’t aware, the Rare Beauty campaign also features a collection of Selena Gomez’s personal memorabilia and other exclusive items. What’s interesting is that all of these collectibles are available at surprisingly low prices.

This isn't the first time Selena Gomez has made such a move by selling a valuable item at a low price. Earlier, she sold a custom Jacquie Aiche diamond ring for a surprisingly affordable amount.

Surprisingly, the custom Jacquie Aiche diamond ring, which was originally priced at $3,250, was sold by Selena Gomez for just $12. The sale of her wand quickly gained attention as well, especially since it's one of the most iconic props from The Wizards of Waverly Place series.

Selena Gomez had previously shared that she kept the wand safe in a frame as a keepsake from The Wizards of Waverly Place. While the sale created a rare opportunity for fans to own a piece of the show, the actress must have had her reasons for selling the wand at such a low price.

For those who aren't aware, this news comes shortly after the announcement of a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, in which Selena Gomez will reprise her iconic role as Alex Russo.