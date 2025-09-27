Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wedding: From star studded guest list to venue, here's everything we know

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s fairytale wedding will reportedly take place this weekend. Their wedding, a strictly private ceremony in Santa Barbara, has already created much hype. Big names from Hollywood and the music industry are expected to attend their wedding.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 09:58 PM IST

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s fairytale wedding will reportedly take place this weekend. Their wedding, a strictly private ceremony in Santa Barbara, has already created much hype and curiosity. The two had announced their romance in 2023 and got engaged in December 2024. Then, Gomez shared their engagement photos on Instagram and captioned them, “forever begins now.” After making their affair and then relationship public, the couple is now tight-lipped about their big day.

While on one hand, British singer Ed Sheeran dropped a hint during an interview with Vanity Fair that he will be attending the wedding as a guest, Benny Blanco,37, the groom and a record producer, clarified that no official date has been announced yet.

When, where, and who will be the guests at Selena Gomez’s wedding?

According to the reports, their private wedding will take place under high security at an estate in Santa Barbara, as per reports. The star guests and family, and friends will likely arrive in Los Angeles soon for the weekend wedding. According to Hola publication, a pre-booked luxury El Encanto hotel, to full capacity, has been set for the guests for which a per-night charge is USD 3,500.

What is surprising is that, according to reports, even the guests are not aware of the venue and will only know after they are picked up and dropped off there, due to the privacy concerns of the couple. The Sun quoted an insider as saying, “All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time. Everyone is so excited despite the mystery; they know it will be an amazing time.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone in March, Blanco said, “Honestly, every day Selena imagines a new version of the wedding in her head. We’re very much about taking it one day at a time. Right now, we’re still soaking at this moment.”

Selena, 33, and Benny hosted their pre-wedding celebrations. The singer’s engagement ring has a marquise diamond set on an eternity band. Her bachelorette party with best friends Racquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, Courtney Lopez, and cousin Priscilla Marie was at Cabo San Lucas on a luxurious yacht. 

