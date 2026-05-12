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Seerat Kapoor shuts down troll who called her 'Allu Arjun’s property': 'Admire her with dignity'

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Seerat Kapoor shuts down troll who called her 'Allu Arjun’s property': 'Admire her with dignity'

Seerat Kapoor slammed a troll for calling her Allu Arjun’s “property,” saying “A woman is never anyone’s property.”

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 12, 2026, 01:00 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Seerat Kapoor shuts down troll who called her 'Allu Arjun’s property': 'Admire her with dignity'
Image credit: Instagram
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Actor Seerat Kapoor recently gave a sharp reply to a social media user who referred to her as Allu Arjun’s “property” in the comments section of one of her posts.

The actress strongly objected to the remark and used the moment to speak against misogynistic language online. The controversy began after Seerat had earlier shared pictures with Allu Arjun from his private jet on April 8 while wishing him on his birthday.

The post highlighted their friendship and received a lot of attention online. Later, under another post featuring Seerat in a brown lace outfit, a user made an inappropriate comment calling her “Allu Arjun’s property.”

Instead of ignoring the comment, Seerat directly responded to it and criticised the mentality behind such statements. Reacting to the user, she wrote, “Adding a “(heart eye emoji)” doesn’t make it sound any respectful Sir. A woman is never anyone's property. She's her own person, with her own identity, dreams & voice. Admire with dignity, not ownership. Stay blessed.”

Earlier, while posting birthday wishes for Allu Arjun, Seerat had written, “Happy Birthday, Bunny @alluarjunonline. You’ve always carried both your craft and your relationships with such natural ease- graceful, grounded and authentic. Wishing you endless success, great health and everything that truly aligns with you, on and off screen. Always rooting for you!”

Who is Seerat Kapoor?

Seerat Kapoor was born in Mumbai on April 3, 1993, to hotelier Vineet Kapoor and former Air India air hostess Neena Sihota Kapoor. She studied at Podar International School and later pursued Mass Communication before stepping fully into the entertainment industry.

Her journey in performing arts started at a young age when she began learning Indian classical music at the age of 12. By 16, she was already working as a dance instructor at choreographer Ashley Lobo’s academy. She later worked as an assistant choreographer on Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri.

Seerat made her acting debut with Run Raja Run and later appeared in films like Tiger, Columbus, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Krishna and His Leela and Bhamakalapam 2 among others.

 

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