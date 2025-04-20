Seema shared her perspective on infidelity in marriage, stating it's not necessarily a deal-breaker in a relationship.

After 24 years of marriage, Bollywood couple Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's relationship came to an end, with their divorce filing made public on May 13, 2022 Though Seema broke her silence on the separation before, she recently highlighted the impact of constant conflict on children, stating that a tense atmosphere affects their well-being. She emphasised that marriage breakdowns often result from accumulated issues, rather than a single event, leading to an unbearable living environment.

"When you're in a marriage where you're constantly bickering and at each other, you're not giving your 100% to your kids also. They're losing out. Seeing this irritable parent in the house, the atmosphere is tense, you can literally cut it with a knife because it's so thick,” The Fabulous lives of Bollywood wives fame told in an intimate interview with Janice Sequeira.

Further, Seema shared her perspective on infidelity in marriage, stating it's not necessarily a deal-breaker in a relationship. She believes people can grow from such experiences and that the nature of the affair matters. According to her, what's more important is how couples navigate life together, prioritising happiness and laughter, mentioning that when laughter fades, the relationship may be over.

Seema reflected on her divorce journey, noting that it brought her personal growth. She realized the importance of reaching a point of acceptance and liking the other person again, rather than harboring hate. “You shouldn't hate that person... You tend to get so complacent in a marriage. At that time if you'd asked me, I would've blamed everything on him,” she added.

Meanwhile, Seema has reportedly rekindled her old romance with Vikram Ahuja, her former flame whom she had broken off ties with before marrying Sohail Khan. On the other hand, there have been some reports about Sohail being seen with a mystery woman, but he has clarified that she is an old friend.