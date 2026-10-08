'See you on the other side': Smriti Irani recalls last call with 'dada' Nana Patekar, shares his cooking video

Smriti Irani mourned Nana Patekar's death at 75 with an emotional post, recalling their last conversation and calling him 'Dada'.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at 75 on October 8, 2026, after a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. Actress and politician Smriti Irani paid an emotional tribute to him on social media, recalling their last conversation.

Smriti Irani's emotional tribute

Smriti Irani shared a video of Nana Patekar cooking fish and wrote a long note remembering him. She said she called him 'Dada' while the world knew him as Nana Patekar. She wrote, "His calls were as random as they were precious. No formalities, no pleasantries. Just that familiar voice: 'Kahan hai re?'" They didn't often take pictures together, according to Smriti, because they never imagined that one day those images would be their only remaining memories.

What Smriti remembered

Smriti revealed that she frequently called Nana out of the blue and forced him to speak with young artists who looked up to him. He always spoke with warmth, she recalled, despite his gruff exterior. One of her favourite memories is of him cooking for her without any special occasion. She wrote, "Just Dada, being Dada." She also recalled their last talk. Nana had asked her in Marathi, "Aa re Pune, kadhi yeshil?" which means "Come to Pune, when will you visit?" Smriti replied she would come soon. Now she wrote, "Guess was not soon enough." She ended her post with, "See you on the other side, Dada."

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro On Sale: How to get Apple's Rs 1.34 lakh phone for just Rs 57,000? Check details

Nana Patekar's death details

Nana Patekar, also known as Vishwanath Patekar, was found unconscious at his Goa home early Wednesday after informing a friend of his illness. He was pronounced dead at Manipal Hospital despite CPR attempts. A post-mortem will be conducted at Goa Medical College, and his body will be transported to his Pune farmhouse for final rites with state honours. Patekar's last public appearance was on October 4.