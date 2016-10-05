See Pictures: Priyanka Chopra chills with mom Madhu Chopra

PeeCee unwinds with mom Madhu Chopra

A recent picture of Priyanka Chopra suggests that the actress took a break from her hectic professional schedule with her mother Madhu. The 34-year-old has been sharing pictures of her day outs in New York City, the recent one being with her mom unwinding with some hair treatment.



Priyanka wrote, "She gets her hair did!!! @madhuchopra #mommybesties #mommybetidays @tedgibson @jasonbacke love the hair."

She gets her hair did!!! @madhuchopra #mommybesties #mommybetidays @tedgibson @jasonbacke love the hair A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Oct 4, 2016 at 1:52pm PDT

Earlier this week, she had posted another snap with her buddies in a boat in front of the Statue of Liberty. Donning a bright red pullover, the former Miss World captioned the picture, "Lol! We r all statues of liberties ! Boat ride along the Hudson. I'm in a New York State of mind."

Lol! We r all statues of liberties ! Boat ride along the Hudson. I'm in a New York State of mind.. @jazmasri @chopramm2001 @mdesante A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Oct 4, 2016 at 4:14pm PDT

The Quantico star will also be seen in the Hollywood film, Baywatch starring alongside Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Pamela Anderson, Alexandra Daddario and many others.