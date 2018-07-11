Headlines

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

See pics: Malayalam actress Raai Laxmi turns grandmother to twins

Malyalam actress Raai Laxmi just became a proud grandmother and her grandchildren are way to adorable!

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 06:33 PM IST

Raai Laxmi who is a popular face in the Malayalam film industry, has turned a proud gradmother. Yes, you read that right!

The actress has turned granny after her pet dogs gave birth to twins. Albeit, Laxmi's Bollywood venture Julie 2, bombed at the box office, she is on cloud nine as she is celebrating the birth of the adorable twins, The actress has named the little goofballs Miu and Liu! 

She, in fact took to Twitter to share the happy news. She wrote, “While most girls at my age turn into wonderful mothers .. here I am, already a proud grandmother to these twins.. Blessed to have the cutest babies from my babies #Miu #Lui #myworld introducing #tiffany #paco we r a big family now #happyme #happymotherhood.” 

On the professional front, the 31-year-old actress is concentrating on films down South. She currently has six films in her kitty, including Malayalam film Oru Kuttanadan Blog and Tamil flick Neeya 2.

The 31-year-old Aranmanai actress is at the moment juggling between many projects in Tamil and Malayalam.

