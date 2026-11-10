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Scene box office collection day 5: Suriya film sees major 40% dip but inches closer to Rs 100 crore in India

Suriya-starrer Scene has earned Rs 97.40 crore net in India and grossed Rs 174.40 crore worldwide in five days at the box office. Also starring Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in the leading role, Scene is Suriya's third major commercial success in 2026 after Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 10, 2026, 11:01 PM IST

Scene box office collection day 5: Suriya film sees major 40% dip but inches closer to Rs 100 crore in India
Scene inches closer to Rs 100 crore in India
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Suriya is enjoying a remarkable box office run in 2026. After delivering two major hits earlier this year with Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, the Tamil superstar has continued his winning streak with his latest release, Scene. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the Tamil crime comedy thriller also features Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in lead roles. The film has enjoyed a strong theatrical run, collecting Rs 150 crore worldwide within its first four days.

Scene box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk, Scene collected Rs 12.85 crore net in India on Tuesday, November 10, registering a 40% drop from its fourth-day earnings of Rs 21.40 crore. With this, the Suriya-starrer has taken its total domestic net collection to Rs 97.40 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 113.15 crore. The film added another Rs 6 crore from overseas markets on its fifth day, taking its total international gross to Rs 61.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 174.40 crore, putting it on course to cross the Rs 100-crore mark in India and Rs 200-crore mark at the global box office in the coming days.

Suriya scores a hat-trick with Karuppu, Vishwanath & Sons and Scene

With Scene, Suriya has scored his third consecutive Rs 150-crore worldwide grosser in 2026. His first release of the year, RJ Balaji's Karuppu, became the highest-grossing film of his career, earning Rs 310.12 crore worldwide. He followed it up with Vishwanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri, which collected Rs 209.46 crore globally.

More about Scene

Scene marks the Tamil directorial debut of Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan. The film is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their banner 2D Entertainment, in association with Zhagaram Studios. The film follows an eccentric police officer who is forced to reopen a mysterious case from his past. As he investigates further and hunts down a contract killer, an unexpected secret sets off a gripping cat-and-mouse game.

READ | Ramayana box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film crosses Rs 400 crore in India, earns Rs 800 crore worldwide

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Scene box office collection day 5: Suriya film sees major 40% dip but inches closer to Rs 100 crore in India
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