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Scene box office collection day 4: Suriya film beats Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, earns Rs 150 crore

Suriya's Scene has crossed Rs 150 crore worldwide in four days, beating the Tamil-dubbed version of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana at the Indian box office. The film marks Suriya's third consecutive Rs 100-crore grosser in 2026 after Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 10, 2026, 02:09 PM IST

Scene box office collection day 4: Suriya film beats Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, earns Rs 150 crore
Scene box office collection day 4
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Suriya is on a box office winning streak in 2026. After scoring two major hits earlier this year with Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, the actor has continued his successful run with his latest release, Scene. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in the lead roles. The Tamil crime comedy thriller has crossed Rs 150 crore worldwide in just four days, outperforming the Tamil-dubbed version of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana at the Indian box office.

Scene box office collection day 4

The Suriya-starrer collected Rs 63.15 crore net in India during its opening weekend, taking its worldwide collection to Rs 119.85 crore. On its first Monday, the Suriya-starrer added another Rs 21.40 crore net in India, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 84.55 crore. Its India gross collection now stands at Rs 98.20 crore. The film has also maintained a strong overseas run, earning Rs 52.50 crore in international gross collections. With its India and overseas earnings combined, Scene has amassed Rs 150.70 crore worldwide in just four days.

Scene vs Ramayana at the box office

Meanwhile, Ramayana continues to enjoy a strong theatrical run. The epic drama has collected Rs 346.35 crore net in India and grossed Rs 673.90 crore worldwide in five days. However, a comparison of their language-wise collections shows Scene comfortably ahead of the Tamil-dubbed version of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. The Tamil version of Scene has earned Rs 70.05 crore net in India in four days, while the Tamil-dubbed version of Ramayana has collected Rs 13.75 crore. This gives the Suriya-starrer a lead of Rs 56.30 crore over the epic drama in the Tamil market. Additionally, Scene has collected Rs 14.50 crore from its Telugu-dubbed version, contributing to its total domestic net collection of Rs 84.55 crore.

Suriya scores a hat-trick with Karuppu, Vishwanath & Sons and Scene

With Scene, Suriya has delivered his third consecutive film to cross the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide in 2026. His first release of the year, RJ Balaji's Karuppu, emerged as the highest-grossing film of his career, earning Rs 310.12 crore worldwide. His second release, Venky Atluri's Vishwanath & Sons, also performed strongly, collecting Rs 209.46 crore worldwide. With Scene now joining the list, Suriya has completed an impressive box office hat-trick, further strengthening his position at the box office this year.

READ | Ramayana box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film smashes century on Monday, mints Rs 650 crore

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