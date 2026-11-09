Scene box office collection day 3: Suriya film challenges Ramayana, crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Suriya's Scene has crossed Rs 117 crore worldwide in its first three days, challenging Ramayana at the box office. The Jithu Madhavan directorial marks Suriya's third major hit of 2026 after Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons. It also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in the leading roles.

Suriya has scored a hat-trick at the box office in 2026. After delivering two major hits earlier this year with Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, the actor's latest release, Scene, has continued his winning streak, crossing the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide within its first three days in theatres. The Tamil crime comedy thriller has also put up a strong fight against Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part One at the box office.

Scene box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, Scene collected Rs 23.65 crore net in India on the festive occasion of Diwali on Sunday, November 8, marking a 16.2 per cent jump from its second-day collection of Rs 20.35 crore. The film had opened with Rs 19.15 crore net on Friday. With this, the Suriya-starrer has taken its total domestic net collection to Rs 63.15 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 73.35 crore. The film earned another Rs 10 crore from overseas markets on Sunday, taking its total international gross to Rs 43.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 117.10 crore in just three days.

Suriya scores a hat-trick after Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons

With Scene, Suriya has delivered his third consecutive Rs 100-crore worldwide grosser this year. His earlier release, RJ Balaji's Karuppu, emerged as the highest-grossing film in his career, earning Rs 310.12 crore worldwide. His second release, Vishwanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri, collected Rs 209.46 crore worldwide. Scene has now joined the list, registering an impressive opening weekend.

What is Scene about? Who is in the cast?

Written and directed by Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan, Scene marks his Tamil directorial debut. Produced by Suriya and Jyotika under 2D Entertainment, in association with Zhagaram Studios, the film also stars Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj. The film follows an eccentric police officer who is forced to reopen a mysterious case from his past. As he investigates further and pursues a contract killer, an unexpected secret sets off a gripping cat-and-mouse game.

Scene vs Ramayana at the box office

Meanwhile, Ramayana: Part One continues to enjoy a strong theatrical run. The epic drama collected Rs 56.15 crore net in India on Sunday, taking its domestic net total to Rs 238.85 crore. Its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 500 crore. While Ramayana remains ahead in overall earnings, Scene has made an impressive start despite the competition.

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