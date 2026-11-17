Suriya and Naslen's Scene has crossed Rs 250 crore worldwide in 12 days. With Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons also emerging as hits, Suriya has scored three major box office blockbusters in 2026.

Suriya has continued his impressive box office run in 2026, with his latest release, Scene, crossing the Rs 250 crore mark worldwide. The Tamil action comedy, written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, also stars Naslen and Nazriya Nazim in the leading roles. After delivering two successful films earlier this year with Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, the actor has scored a hat-trick of box office hits. He has also become the first Tamil actor to deliver three films that have crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide in a single year.

Scene crosses Rs 250 crore worldwide

In its first 11 days, Scene collected Rs 140 crore net in India and grossed Rs 248 crore worldwide. On its 12th day, the Suriya and Naslen-starrer earned Rs 2.50 crore net in India until 9 pm, according to the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. With this, the Tamil action comedy has crossed the Rs 250 crore milestone at the global box office.

Scene is Suriya's second highest-grossing film

During its second weekend, Scene surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Vishwanath & Sons to become Suriya's second highest-grossing film. The romantic comedy, which released in August this year, had earned Rs 122 crore net in India and Rs 210 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. Suriya's biggest box office success remains Karuppu, the fantasy action drama released in May. The film collected Rs 198 crore net in India and grossed Rs 310 crore worldwide.

What is Scene about?

Produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their banner 2D Entertainment, in association with Zhagaram Studios, Scene follows Inbaraj (Suriya), an eccentric police officer who is forced to reopen a mysterious case from his past. As he digs deeper into the investigation and sets out to track down contract killer Eeswaran (Naslen), an unexpected secret triggers a gripping cat-and-mouse game.

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