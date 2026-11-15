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Scene box office collection day 10: Suriya film beats Vishwanath and Sons to become his second highest-grossing movie

Scene has crossed Rs 240 crore worldwide in 10 days, surpassing Vishwanath & Sons to become Suriya's second highest-grossing film. The Jithu Madhavan directorial is inching towards Rs 250 crore, while Karuppu remains Suriya's biggest hit with Rs 310 crore worldwide.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 15, 2026, 08:41 PM IST

Scene box office collection day 10: Suriya film beats Vishwanath and Sons to become his second highest-grossing movie
Scene beats Vishwanath and Sons
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Suriya has scored a hat-trick of box office successes in 2026. After delivering two major hits earlier this year with Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, the actor's latest release, Scene, has continued his winning streak, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. With this feat, Suriya has become the first Tamil actor to deliver three Rs 200 crore blockbusters in a single year.

Scene beats Vishwanath & Sons to become Suriya's second biggest hit

In just 10 days, Scene has earned over Rs 135 crore net in India and grossed more than Rs 240 crore worldwide. It has thus surpassed the lifetime collections of Vishwanath & Sons to become Suriya's second highest-grossing film. The romantic comedy, which hit theatres in August this year, had collected Rs 122 crore net in India and Rs 210 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

Can Scene overtake Karuppu to become Suriya's highest grosser?

Released in May, the fantasy action drama Karuppu remains Suriya's biggest box office success, with Rs 198 crore net in India and Rs 310 crore worldwide. However, Scene has a considerable distance to cover to claim the top spot. With the Dhanush and Mammootty-starrer spy action thriller OM arriving in theatres on November 20, the competition could get tougher, making it challenging for Scene to surpass Karuppu's lifetime collection.

More about Scene

Written and directed by Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan, best known for Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham, Scene is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their banner 2D Entertainment, in association with Zhagaram Studios. The film also features Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in lead roles. It follows Inbaraj (Suriya), an eccentric police officer who is forced to reopen a mysterious case from his past. As he digs deeper into the investigation and sets out to track down contract killer Eeswaran (Naslen), an unexpected secret triggers a gripping cat-and-mouse game.

READ | Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Dhurandhar 2, records biggest second Saturday

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