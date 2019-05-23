Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya expecting their first child together?

Actors Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya tied the knot in Hyderabad on March 9

'Shivaay' actor Sayyeshaa Saigal -- grandniece of veteran actor Saira Banu and daughter of actor Shaheen -- who tied the knot with Tamil actor Arya at Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace in March this year, is reportedly pregnant. If a latest Filmibeat report is to be believed, then the newlywed couple is expecting their first child and they might make the official announcement soon.

Sayyeshaa's Mother's Day post further sparked the pregnancy rumours. In the post, shared on May 12, the actress dressed in a peplum was seen covering her tummy with both her hands. However, Sayyeshaa and Arya haven't yet reacted to the reports.

Sayyeshaa first met Arya, who is 17 years older than her, on the sets of their 2018 film 'Ghajinikanth' and it was on the sets that their love blossomed.

Arya has worked in several South films such as 'Madrasapattinam', 'Raja Rani', 'Boss Engira Baskaran' and 'Avan Ivan'. Sayyeshaa has also worked in a few South films including 'Junga', 'Vanamagan' and 'Kadaikutty Singam' besides featuring in Ajay Devgn’s Bollywood film 'Shivaay'.