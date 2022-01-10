Saumya Kamble wins ‘India’s best dancer 2’, Gourav Sarwan runner up

Saumya Kamble, a contestant on Season 2 of 'India's Best Dancer', took home the title on Sunday night, with Gourav Sarwan coming in second. Because Saumya and Gourav were unable to attend in person due to illness, they participated via video calls.

Roza Rana came in second place, Raktim Thaturia came in third, and Zamroodh came in fifth. On Sony Entertainment Television, the final episode aired at 8 p.m.

Gourav Sarwan with choreographer Rupesh Soni, Zamroodh with choreographer Sonali Kar, Roza Rana with choreographer Sanam Johar, Saumya Kamble with choreographer Vartika Jha, and Raktim Thakuria with choreographer Aryan Patra were a part of the show this year.

Earlier, Indian Express had quoted Saumya as saying, "I never imagined coming this far! I am extremely overwhelmed to be in the ‘Best 5’ because in a way, I am fulfilling my mother’s dream by being a part of this show. Today, because of her support, I have reached this far in the show! My father is also all smiles. It’s truly a surreal feeling."

Gourav added, "I am so grateful to the platform of India’s Best Dancer for giving me a chance to be here and represent my dance techniques. It is a blessing to have a choreographer like Rupesh sir who has been a constant support in this journey."

Terence also made an Instagram post. Roza Rana, one of the finalists in India's Best Dancer 2, was lauded by the choreographer in a clip from Saturday's programme.

“Last night, was inundated with lot of love on DMs for this Last performance of the Season with our firecracker, finalist contestant @rozaranadance ! Thank you for the love though this was put together last minute with no rehearsals! The icing on the cake was dancing with my partner in crime @geeta_kapurofficial , currently slaying it with her cool sassy look n the cherry on the cake @malaikaaroraofficial who sizzles effortlessly in anything she does! We’ve had such a blast in each other’s company and what a great run this season has been breaking records on the TRP charts n Tonite is the Grand Finale ! Tune in to @sonytvofficial n keep the love flowing,” he wrote as the caption