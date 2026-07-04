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Satluj: Jaswant Singh Khalra’s wife reviews Diljit Dosanjh's performance, says ‘original spirit, truth have been...’

Paramjit Kaur Khalra has endorsed the OTT release of Satluj (Punjab 95), stating that the film’s original version remains intact and preserves the truth and spirit of Jaswant Singh Khalra’s story after years of censorship-related delays.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 03:31 PM IST

Satluj: Jaswant Singh Khalra’s wife reviews Diljit Dosanjh's performance, says ‘original spirit, truth have been...’
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The widow of human rights campaigner Jaswant Singh Khalra, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, has publicly supported Satluj's (previously Punjab 95) OTT release, claiming that the finished product maintains its 'original spirit and truth.' After years of postponement and debate over certification and censorship, the movie, starring Diljit Dosanjh, finally debuted on ZEE5.

Paramjit Kaur Khalra backs the OTT release of Satluj

Paramjit Kaur Khalra stated in a statement on X that the OTT version is the same cut that was initially presented to the Khalra family. She said, 'As the Khalra family, we wish to clarify that we have approved the version of the film that is now being released on OTT.' She further added that despite prolonged pressure and attempts to alter the film, its core message and authenticity remain intact. 

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had a protracted dispute with the Honey Trehan film, which starred Diljit Dosanjh as Jaswant Singh Khalra. Previous reports said that the CBFC had demanded significant cutbacks. Due to certification concerns, the movie was later pulled from the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Along with Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky, Geetanjali Kulkarni plays Paramjit Kaur Khalra in the movie. The director claims that the title was the only modification made before distribution; the material was left unaltered.

Also read: Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics

Story of Jaswant Singh Khalra and film’s journey

Human rights advocate Jaswant Singh Khalra recorded purported unlawful cremations and disappearances during Punjab's militancy era. A number of Punjab Police officers were found guilty in the 1995 kidnapping and subsequent murder of him.

In order to uphold her husband's legacy, Paramjit Kaur Khalra has long battled for justice, taking on legal challenges and promoting human rights. She has continued to spread awareness of the case and its historical relevance by being involved in politics and public life. The family expresses hope that Satluj will honor Khalra's efforts and encourage reflection on justice, truth, and responsibility. After a prolonged battle over censorship, the film has been released on OTT, with both the Khalra family and filmmakers asserting that the original vision has finally been presented to the audience unchanged.

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