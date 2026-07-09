Satluj Ban: Suvinder Vicky reveals Punjab villages are screening Diljit Dosanjh’s film like ‘Seva’

Satluj was removed from ZEE5 in 48 hours. Now people in Punjab are downloading it and doing free village screenings as 'seva,' says actor Suvinder Vicky.

The controversial Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj (formerly Punjab 95) was abruptly pulled from ZEE5 just 48 hours after its surprise debut. Now, actor Suvinder Vicky has revealed that despite the digital ban, people across Punjab are downloading the film and organising independent community screenings, treating the effort 'like seva'.

Grassroots screenings and 'Seva'

Suvinder Vicky expressed his sorrow about the abrupt withdrawal and revealed that the movie's removal had spurred an unanticipated grassroots campaign. In order to guarantee that the public sees the film, local viewers who were able to download it before it disappeared are now taking matters into their own hands. Vicky said NDTV, I've heard that individuals are bringing projectors to Punjabi villages and setting up screenings. People are treating this movie in the same manner as they serve langar or chabeel at Gurpurab. That really moves me.

The censorship and Government takedown

Severe censorship hurdles have plagued the film's journey:

127 Cuts: At first, 127 cuts were required by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film's theatrical premiere was put on hold indefinitely after director Honey Trehan filed a lawsuit.

The OTT Loophole: Since OTT platforms are not subject to theatre censorship regulations, the producers circumvented the CBFC after four years by renaming the film Satluj and discreetly releasing it on ZEE5.

Government Directives: The triumph was fleeting. Zee was forced to withdraw the movie because of 'security concerns' and disregard for established intermediate norms, a government official revealed to PTI.

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Intense focus on set

Vicky, who portrays the impulsive SSP Sugga, also talked candidly about her collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh. In order to stay fully immersed in their respective roles, both actors absolutely shunned small talk on a wonderfully calm and professional set, according to his description. Vicky praised Dosanjh's unwavering commitment and referred to him as a 'true artist.'