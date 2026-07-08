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Satluj actress Geetika Vidya reacts amid row over Diljit Dosanjh film: 'Hope feels both fulfilled and unfinished'

Diljit Dosanjh’s film Satluj about activist Jaswant Singh Khalra was removed from ZEE5 in India within 48 hours for lacking theatrical certification. Co-star Geetika Vidya posted an emotional note calling the global release but India ban 'fulfilled and unfinished.'

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 05:36 PM IST

Satluj actress Geetika Vidya reacts amid row over Diljit Dosanjh film: 'Hope feels both fulfilled and unfinished'
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The controversy surrounding Satluj, Diljit Dosanjh's biographical drama, is still getting worse. Co-star Geetika Vidya posted a heartfelt message on social media after the film was abruptly removed from ZEE5 in India. She expressed the bittersweet sense of the movie being accessible worldwide while being banned in India.

Geetika Vidya pens an emotional note

Geetika, who plays Bibi Paramjit in the movie, posted a behind-the-scenes photo of herself with two young artists and star actor Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram. 'For four years, we carried this film quietly in our hearts, hoping for the day we could finally share it with you,' she said, reflecting on the film's arduous path. The hope, she continued, feels 'both fulfilled and unfinished' because Satluj has been heard in some areas but kept silent in others. Director Honey Trehan's tenacity was also commended by Geetika, who ended her message with activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's words: '#challengethedarkness.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Why was Satluj removed?

Satluj, which was directed by Honey Trehan, tells the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist who looked into and revealed alleged extrajudicial killings and unlawful cremations in Punjab during the militancy era of the 1980s and 1990s.

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On July 3, 2026, the movie debuted on ZEE5; however, it was quickly removed after just 48 hours. The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting claims that the producers circumvented normal regulatory processes. According to an official, the movie was distributed immediately on OTT under a different title because it did not have the required theatrical accreditation. As a result, the platform was instructed by the government to remove the film from its Indian library.

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