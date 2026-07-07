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Satluj actor Kanwaljit Singh questions Diljit Dosanjh's film removal from OTT: 'What is this freedom of speech?'

After years of censorship battles, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj finally released on ZEE5 without any announcement, only to be taken down from the platform in India within two days.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 11:06 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Satluj actor Kanwaljit Singh questions Diljit Dosanjh's film removal from OTT: 'What is this freedom of speech?'
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After being stuck in controversy for nearly three years, Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj, earlier titled Punjab 95, quietly made its debut on ZEE5 on Friday evening. The film was released without any prior announcement, a strategy popularly known as a 'silent drop'.

The release was so unexpected that even some of the actors associated with the project reportedly did not know that the film had arrived on the streaming platform. By Saturday morning, viewers had begun sharing reviews online, with many praising the film and its portrayal of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's life.

The Story Behind 'Satluj'

Satluj is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a bank manager from Amritsar who exposed thousands of alleged illegal killings and cremations linked to the Punjab Police. Khalra's research brought global attention to the issue. In September 1995, he was allegedly kidnapped from his home and taken to a police station. A few days later, his body was found with signs of torture.

The film is directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies. Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, the cast includes Kanwaljit Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

Film Pulled Down In India Within Two Days

By Sunday, Satluj had disappeared from ZEE5 India. Soon after, the streaming platform issued a statement that read, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity."

However, the film continues to remain available on ZEE5 Global outside India.

Censorship Battle That Lasted Years

The film had been at the centre of a prolonged censorship dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The board had reportedly sought as many as 127 cuts and also objected to the original title, Punjab 95, along with references to Jaswant Singh Khalra's name.

The project also reportedly faced political pressure and was withdrawn from several film festivals over the years.

Ranvir Shorey And Saket Gokhale React

Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote on X, "Utterly disappointing to hear 'Satluj' had been pulled! For a land that has an ancient history and heritage of learning from stories, I don't know why we keep emboldening a culture of burying them."

Rajya Sabha MP and RTI activist Saket Gokhale also questioned the decision and reportedly wrote to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Actor Vikas Raj Mohla Avoids Comment

When contacted about the latest developments, actor Vikas Raj Mohla chose not to comment on the matter.

He said, “As an actor associated with the film, I have immense respect for everyone involved. However, I don't think it would be appropriate for me to comment publicly on the decisions surrounding its release or streaming at this stage. I hope you'll understand my position.”

Kanwaljit Singh Says 'Freedom Of Speech Is Being Strangled'

Actor Kanwaljit Singh, who plays a police chief in the film, also spoke about the controversy. Addressing speculation that his character was inspired by former Punjab DGP KPS Gill, he said, “People are assuming that I’m playing Gill. However, the brief which I followed was to study clippings of different DGPs and police chiefs, and I also have a friend who is a retired DGP, with whom I had discussed how the character should be.”

He further revealed that director Honey Trehan plans to challenge the decision in court.

“I spoke to Honey after the film was taken down, and he has said that they shall be taking the matter to court. But what I don’t understand is why did they have to take it off? Even people who weren’t going to see it will want to see it now. It has also been downloaded by so many people, so even though lots of people would be watching it, the producers shall be losing out. But I want to ask, what is this freedom of speech? Tell me, I really want to know. That right is being strangled,” Kanwaljit told us.

Meanwhile, the HD version of the film has reportedly been circulating on social media and messaging platforms.

Not The First Film On Punjab Militancy To Face Controversy

Satluj is not the first film based on Punjab's militancy era to run into trouble. Gulzar's 1996 film Maachis also sparked political debates over its depiction of Sikh militancy and police actions in Punjab. The film faced attempts to ban it in India and was eventually prohibited in Malaysia. Maachis also marked actor Jimmy Shergill's debut before he found mainstream success with Mohabbatein.

What Happens Next?

It remains to be seen whether Satluj returns to ZEE5 India and what the courts decide if the makers challenge its removal.

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