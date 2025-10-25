Satish Shah’s last post for Shammi Kapoor goes viral after his demise: 'You are always around'

Just a day before his death, Satish Shah shared a photo of the late Shammi Kapoor, paying tribute to him.

Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his comic talent in "Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai" and countless Hindi films, passed away a few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was very popular on X (formerly known as Twitter) and often shared his thoughts. Following Satish's demise, his last post on X has drawn everyone's attention.

Just a day before his death, Satish Shah shared a photo of the late Shammi Kapoor, paying tribute to him. Along with the photo, the actor wrote, "Happy birthday dear Shammi ji. You are always with me."

According to reports, the 74-year-old actor was taken to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, where he breathed his last. The news has shocked fans and colleagues, marking the end of an era in Indian television and cinema.