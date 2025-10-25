Satish Shah, iconic star of comic roles, no more: A look at his film and TV career

Shah had been suffering from a kidney ailment, and his death has led to an outpouring of condolences and tributes for the actor. Shah remained active in the entertainment industry for well over four decades, delivering many memorable performances.

Satish Shah, iconic actor known for his comedic roles across Bollywood films and television shows, passed away on Saturday (October 25) at the age of 74. Shah had been suffering from a kidney ailment, and his death has led to an outpouring of condolences and tributes for the actor. Shah remained active in the entertainment industry for well over four decades, delivering many memorable performances for the both the big and small screen.

Satish Ravilal Shah was born in 1950 in Bombay (now Mumbai). He had been married to designer Madhu Shah since 1972. The couple did not have children. Shah, a master of comic timing with an unforgettable screen presence, had his first major role in Kundan Shah's 1983 classical satire Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. He went on to star in Shah Rukh Khan-led Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Main Hoon Na (2004), Khichdi: The Movie (2010), and Ra.One (2011).